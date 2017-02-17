Powers push for ceasefire, weapons withdrawal in Eastern Ukraine from Monday
Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian servicemen gather at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine, February 10, 2017.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|romant
|5,483
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|16 hr
|George
|4
|Forums removed
|22 hr
|Cassandra_
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|22 hr
|Cassandra_
|1,884
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Enter
|6,467
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|George
|1,145
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Fri
|George
|1
