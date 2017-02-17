Poland considers dispute with EU over...

Poland considers dispute with EU over rule of law closed

Poland considers its dispute with the European Commission about the country's rule of law closed, Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on Tuesday, a day after Warsaw sent a letter to Brussels defending judicial reforms. Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski speaks during a news briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin in Kiev, Ukraine, September 13, 2016.

