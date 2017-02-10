Plot to steal $1 million from Sharon ...

Plot to steal $1 million from Sharon schools brings guilty plea

An Eastern European man has been convicted of taking part in a plot that included what government investigators say was an attempt to steal nearly $1 million from the Sharon City Schools. The U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh says Andrey Ghinkul, 31, of Moldova has pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy and damaging a computer.

Ukraine

