Plain on Ukraine: U.S. policy needs to become unambiguous
What is happening in eastern Ukraine is gaining attention for two reasons: the likely financial involvement in Ukraine's affairs by President Donald Trump and some of his close advisers, and the fact that fighting there has resumed between U.S.-backed Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed Ukrainian separatists. U.S. support of Ukrainian government forces and Russian support of Ukrainian separatists is troubling.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 min
|Teddy
|1,767
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|19 min
|George
|7
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|24 min
|George
|17
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|28 min
|George
|6,431
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|31 min
|George
|114
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|16 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,441
|Obama and Ukraine
|18 hr
|Advents
|1
