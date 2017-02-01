NATO calls on Russia to stop violence in Ukraine
The death toll from the latest escalation in fighting in Ukraine rose to 19 on February 1 as international alarm rang out [AFP] NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on Russia to use its "considerable influence" to end fighting in eastern Ukraine after a renewed surge in violence there. Moscow-backed rebels and government forces have trade blame for the flare-up in the industrial east that has seen the highest casualty rate since mid-December and cut off power and water to thousands of civilians on both sides of the front line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What keeps Putin awake at night?
|2 min
|George
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|West is the Best
|6,415
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|11 hr
|About time
|66
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|11 hr
|2brosewilder
|480
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|12 hr
|Reply
|1,617
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|14 hr
|Reply
|5,406
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|17 hr
|TRUMP the CLOWN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC