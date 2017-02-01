NATO calls on Russia to stop violence in Ukraine

The death toll from the latest escalation in fighting in Ukraine rose to 19 on February 1 as international alarm rang out [AFP] NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on Russia to use its "considerable influence" to end fighting in eastern Ukraine after a renewed surge in violence there. Moscow-backed rebels and government forces have trade blame for the flare-up in the industrial east that has seen the highest casualty rate since mid-December and cut off power and water to thousands of civilians on both sides of the front line.

