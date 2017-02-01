NATO calls on Russia to stop violence...

NATO calls on Russia to stop violence in Ukraine

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Jazeera

The death toll from the latest escalation in fighting in Ukraine rose to 19 on February 1 as international alarm rang out [AFP] NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on Russia to use its "considerable influence" to end fighting in eastern Ukraine after a renewed surge in violence there. Moscow-backed rebels and government forces have trade blame for the flare-up in the industrial east that has seen the highest casualty rate since mid-December and cut off power and water to thousands of civilians on both sides of the front line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What keeps Putin awake at night? 2 min George 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 8 hr West is the Best 6,415
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 11 hr About time 66
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 11 hr 2brosewilder 480
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 12 hr Reply 1,617
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 14 hr Reply 5,406
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... 17 hr TRUMP the CLOWN 4
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. NASA
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,730 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC