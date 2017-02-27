Mick Antoniw returned to Kiev three y...

Mick Antoniw returned to Kiev three years after a violent conflict in Ukraine's capital

Three years ago, I stood on the Maidan, the central square in the Ukrainian capital city, Kiev. The city and country were in the middle of a revolution, which began when the country's brutal president Yanukovych, under pressure from Russia's President Putin, decided not to sign a promised association agreement with the European Union.

Chicago, IL

