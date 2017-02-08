Matthew Fisher: The situation in Ukraine tests the limits of Trump's friendship with Putin
Within hours of a telephone conversation between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin on January 28, separatist and government forces in eastern Ukraine were hurling thousands of rounds of deadly artillery at each other. The on-again, off-again civil war in Ukraine is now in its third winter.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Teddy
|1,788
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Enter
|6,436
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|6 hr
|Porky is a War Cr...
|135
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|8 hr
|George
|481
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Wed
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,444
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|Wed
|George
|20
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Wed
|zio-media cabal
|125
