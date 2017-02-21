Martin Docherty-Hughes: A European war we no longer thought possible
THE importance of anniversaries is not simply in remembering events, but also in remarking upon what has changed: so it is this week with the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Crimea. With a temporary ceasefire announced, we should also reflect on the fact that we are in the middle of a war we thought no longer possible in Europe: some 10,000 people have lost their lives in the conflict started by so-called "self-defence forces" around the cities of Donetsk, Luhansk and Mariupol, with countless others displaced and the infrastructure ruined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Tue
|George
|1,892
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Reply
|5,487
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Tue
|George
|6,470
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Forums removed
|Feb 18
|Cassandra_
|2
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|George
|1,145
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Feb 17
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC