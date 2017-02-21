Martin Docherty-Hughes: A European war we no longer thought possible

THE importance of anniversaries is not simply in remembering events, but also in remarking upon what has changed: so it is this week with the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Crimea. With a temporary ceasefire announced, we should also reflect on the fact that we are in the middle of a war we thought no longer possible in Europe: some 10,000 people have lost their lives in the conflict started by so-called "self-defence forces" around the cities of Donetsk, Luhansk and Mariupol, with countless others displaced and the infrastructure ruined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.