Love is in the air, Valentines Day around the world

Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|13 min
|BIKSU
|1,143
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|27 min
|romant
|5,476
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,881
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|West is the Best
|6,465
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|19 hr
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|170
|Obama and Ukraine
|Feb 14
|George
|3
|Ex-backup Imri Ziv belts way to Eurovision contest
|Feb 14
|Parden Pard
|1
