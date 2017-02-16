Lenovo faces 'sizeable challenges' as...

Lenovo faces 'sizeable challenges' as profits plunge

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Peninsula

A Lenovo logo is seen at the computer in Kiev, Ukraine April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo Hong Kong: Chinese technology giant Lenovo said it faced "sizeable challenges" Thursday as it saw profits plunge by more than two thirds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 5 hr romant 5,483
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... 16 hr George 4
Forums removed 22 hr Cassandra_ 2
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 22 hr Cassandra_ 1,884
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Fri Enter 6,467
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Fri George 1,145
News Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch... Fri George 1
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,467 • Total comments across all topics: 278,983,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC