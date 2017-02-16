Lenovo faces 'sizeable challenges' as profits plunge
A Lenovo logo is seen at the computer in Kiev, Ukraine April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo Hong Kong: Chinese technology giant Lenovo said it faced "sizeable challenges" Thursday as it saw profits plunge by more than two thirds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|romant
|5,483
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|16 hr
|George
|4
|Forums removed
|22 hr
|Cassandra_
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|22 hr
|Cassandra_
|1,884
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Enter
|6,467
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|George
|1,145
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Fri
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC