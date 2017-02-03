Lawyers describe horror for those ins...

Lawyers describe horror for those inside the Salvation Army collapse

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Philly.com

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. For the last 15 weeks, the jury has focused on why the deadly 2013 Center City building collapse happened and who should be held legally responsible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 37 min RUSSIA RULES 5,423
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 2 hr Porky is a ciminal 89
News Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trum... 3 hr George 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr Teddy 1,692
News The United States abandons Ukraine 13 hr George 6
News Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno... 13 hr George 5
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 22 hr Enter 6,424
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,577,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC