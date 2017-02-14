Launch bipartisan probe of the Russian connection
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The Day joins with U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and others in calling for the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate connections between the Russian government and President Trump's campaign and administration. “The future of our democracy depends on it,” said the Democratic senator from Connecticut.
