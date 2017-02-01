Kyiv Raises Death Toll As 'Escalation' In Eastern Fighting Continues
Kyiv has warned that an escalation of fighting it blames on "Russian occupational forces" is continuing in eastern Ukraine, where residents say "nonstop" shelling overnight on February 2-3 was the worst of a six-day surge in the hostilities. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze's office said four Ukrainian soldiers died and 17 more were wounded in shelling on February 2. It said one civilian and an emergency serviceman had also been killed and two other civilians injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 min
|Strahd
|1,632
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|6 min
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|80
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|George
|6,421
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|4 hr
|George
|2
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,409
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|George
|483
|What keeps Putin awake at night?
|6 hr
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC