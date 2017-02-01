Kyiv Raises Death Toll As 'Escalation' In Eastern Fighting Continues

Kyiv has warned that an escalation of fighting it blames on "Russian occupational forces" is continuing in eastern Ukraine, where residents say "nonstop" shelling overnight on February 2-3 was the worst of a six-day surge in the hostilities. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze's office said four Ukrainian soldiers died and 17 more were wounded in shelling on February 2. It said one civilian and an emergency serviceman had also been killed and two other civilians injured.

