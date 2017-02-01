Kyiv Raises Death Toll As 'Escalation...

Kyiv Raises Death Toll As 'Escalation' In Eastern Fighting Continues

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Kyiv has warned that an escalation of fighting it blames on "Russian occupational forces" is continuing in eastern Ukraine, where residents say "nonstop" shelling overnight on February 2-3 was the worst of a six-day surge in the hostilities. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze's office said four Ukrainian soldiers died and 17 more were wounded in shelling on February 2. It said one civilian and an emergency serviceman had also been killed and two other civilians injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 min Strahd 1,632
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 6 min CHICKEN TRUMP 80
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 2 hr George 6,421
News Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno... 4 hr George 2
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 4 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,409
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 4 hr George 483
News What keeps Putin awake at night? 6 hr George 1
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC