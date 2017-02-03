Jewish refugee group helps reunite Syrian family following Trump immigration order

A Syrian family was reunited with help from the resettlement agency HIAS after the mother and her two daughters were temporarily prevented from traveling to the United States by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. Razan Alghandour and daughters, Hanan, 8, and Lian, 5, were reunited Thursday with their husband and father, Fadi Kassar, at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, the Hartford Courant reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.