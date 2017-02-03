Jewish refugee group helps reunite Sy...

Jewish refugee group helps reunite Syrian family following Trump immigration order

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Jewish Community Voice

A Syrian family was reunited with help from the resettlement agency HIAS after the mother and her two daughters were temporarily prevented from traveling to the United States by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. Razan Alghandour and daughters, Hanan, 8, and Lian, 5, were reunited Thursday with their husband and father, Fadi Kassar, at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, the Hartford Courant reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 min banana-oOo-bytes me 1,731
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 24 min George 94
News Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trum... 2 hr PEACE IN OUR TIME 2
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,427
News Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16) 4 hr Reply 21
News The United States abandons Ukraine 5 hr George 11
News 5 issues on which Putin and Trump might find co... 5 hr George 2
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,895 • Total comments across all topics: 278,609,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC