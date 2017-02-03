Jewish refugee group helps reunite Syrian family following Trump immigration order
A Syrian family was reunited with help from the resettlement agency HIAS after the mother and her two daughters were temporarily prevented from traveling to the United States by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. Razan Alghandour and daughters, Hanan, 8, and Lian, 5, were reunited Thursday with their husband and father, Fadi Kassar, at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, the Hartford Courant reported.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 min
|banana-oOo-bytes me
|1,731
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|24 min
|George
|94
|Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trum...
|2 hr
|PEACE IN OUR TIME
|2
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,427
|Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|Reply
|21
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|5 hr
|George
|11
|5 issues on which Putin and Trump might find co...
|5 hr
|George
|2
