Italy sends rising star Francesco Gabbani - and an ape - to win Eurovision 2017
Francesco Gabbani and an ape are well on their way to winning Eurovision for Italy On Saturday night, 35-year-old Francesco Gabbani and his dancing ape won Italy's Sanremo Song Festival and with it, Italy's ticket to Eurovision in Kiev, Ukraine. In fact, events of the last week have created a snowballing momentum that could well see Italy go on to win Eurovision in May. Within minutes of the Italian voters making their selection, odds on a third victory for the nation dropped from 66/1 to 6/1.
