In Dancer, ballet's 'bad boy' gets the deeper look he deserves
Right from a maniacal opening montage set to the dirge-doom guitars of Black Sabbath, you know you're about to watch a different kind of ballet movie with Dancer . That's because Sergei Polunin, dubbed the "bad boy of ballet", is a different kind of dance star.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|26 min
|Reply
|143
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|7 hr
|Teddy
|1,800
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|15 hr
|SoulGardener
|13
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|21 hr
|Enter
|6,437
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Thu
|George
|481
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Feb 8
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,444
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|Feb 8
|George
|20
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC