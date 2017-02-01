In Avdiivka, Ukrainians See Surge in Fighting as Putin Testing Trump
Nadiya Volkova, 24, grieves over the body of her mother Katya Volkova, 60, who was killed by shelling in Avdiivka, Ukraine, as she walked to a store early on Feb. 1, 2017. As the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka continues to see a fierce surge in violence, many here believe they are the victims of a geopolitical test of wills.
