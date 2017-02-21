Imri Ziv's "I Feel Alive" named Israeli entry for Eurovision 2017
Imri Ziv will be representing Israel in Eurovision 2017 after winning the reality show 'The Next Star'. Israeli singer Imri Ziv will represent Israel in the 2017 Eurovision contest, which takes place May 9-13 in Kiev, Ukraine, with the song "I Feel Alive."
