How fake news could put German election at serious risk
How fake news could put German election at serious risk Chancellor Angela Merkel worries about disinformation hurting her run for a fourth term. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jWTCuu German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks after she receives the Eugen Bolz Award in recognition of her refugees policy from Stephan Neher, Chairman of the Eugen Bolz foundation on Feb. 1, 2017 in Stuttgart, Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|4 min
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|58
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,393
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|11 min
|ACT of WAR
|475
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|13 min
|TRUMP the CLOWN
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|28 min
|Reply
|1,599
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|51 min
|Enter
|6,398
|Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia
|10 hr
|George
|34
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC