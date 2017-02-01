Heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine extracting heavy civilian toll,...
Many homes on the front line in Ukraine have been so badly damaged by shelling that they remain abandoned. Photo: Daniel Gerstle/IRIN 2 February 2017 – Briefing the Security Council on the situation in eastern Ukraine, the top United Nations political and humanitarian officials underlined today that continuing fighting in the region, with only short periods of respite, have exasperated human suffering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|10 min
|Reply
|65
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|31 min
|Reply
|5,406
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1,616
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Enter
|6,412
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|4 hr
|TRUMP the CLOWN
|4
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|8 hr
|WEAK TRUMP
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|10 hr
|ACT of WAR
|479
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC