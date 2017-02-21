Grey 'blob' takes seat in Ukraine parliament
A Ukrainian MP has brought a stuffed toy into parliament in a stunt intended to shame colleagues who don't show up for work. Independent MP Borislav Bereza arrived with the grey blob-shaped toy on Friday morning and propped it up on a vacant seat.
