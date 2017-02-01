Global alarm over Ukraine fighting as death toll hits 19

The death toll from the latest escalation in fighting in Ukraine rose to 19 on Wednesday as international alarm rang out over the spike in bloodshed in the European Union's back yard. Rescue workers give food to local residents in the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka as government forces and Russian-backed separatists exchanged mortar and rocket fire for a fourth day just north of the rebels' de facto capital Donetsk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.