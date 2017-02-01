Global alarm over Ukraine fighting as death toll hits 19
The death toll from the latest escalation in fighting in Ukraine rose to 19 on Wednesday as international alarm rang out over the spike in bloodshed in the European Union's back yard. Rescue workers give food to local residents in the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka as government forces and Russian-backed separatists exchanged mortar and rocket fire for a fourth day just north of the rebels' de facto capital Donetsk.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|5 min
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|58
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,393
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|12 min
|ACT of WAR
|475
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|13 min
|TRUMP the CLOWN
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|29 min
|Reply
|1,599
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|52 min
|Enter
|6,398
|Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia
|10 hr
|George
|34
