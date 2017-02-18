Germany warns USA against threatening European Union cohesion
It was interesting, for example, to see a representative of the Syrian opposition, Anas al-Abde invited to the Munich conference, where his address was listed as "Istanbul, Turkey". Before leaving Munich for Brussels Sunday, Pence was expected to meet with leaders of countries that have the most to lose or gain from any new agreements between the US and Russian Federation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|ENTER
|6,469
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,484
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Sat
|George
|4
|Forums removed
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|1,884
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|George
|1,145
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Fri
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC