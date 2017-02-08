Germany plans four-way meeting on Ukraine crisis

Germany hopes to hold a meeting with Russia, Ukraine and France on the Ukraine crisis at a gathering of G20 foreign ministers in Bonn next week, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday. Members of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces block an area after pro-Russian separatist commander Mikhail Tolstykh died in an explosion in his office, according to local media, in Donetsk, Ukraine February 8, 2017.

