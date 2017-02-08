Germany plans four-way meeting on Ukr...

Germany plans four-way meeting on Ukraine crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Germany hopes to hold a meeting with Russia, Ukraine and France on the Ukraine crisis at a gathering of G20 foreign ministers in Bonn next week, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday. Members of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces block an area after pro-Russian separatist commander Mikhail Tolstykh died in an explosion in his office, according to local media, in Donetsk, Ukraine February 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 1 hr Porky is a War Cr... 135
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 hr George 6,434
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 4 hr George 481
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 20 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,444
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 21 hr Pro Ukraine_ 1,778
News The United States abandons Ukraine 21 hr George 20
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Wed zio-media cabal 125
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,804 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC