Germany mulling meeting with Russia, Ukraine, France on Ukraine crisis

Germany is in talks with its partners about organising a meeting between Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany on the Ukraine crisis on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Bonn next week, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday. Members of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces block an area after pro-Russian separatist commander Mikhail Tolstykh died in an explosion in his office, according to local media, in Donetsk, Ukraine February 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.