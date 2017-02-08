Germany mulling meeting with Russia, Ukraine, France on Ukraine crisis
Germany is in talks with its partners about organising a meeting between Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany on the Ukraine crisis on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Bonn next week, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday. Members of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces block an area after pro-Russian separatist commander Mikhail Tolstykh died in an explosion in his office, according to local media, in Donetsk, Ukraine February 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|binaries
|480
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|Enter
|6,434
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|15 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,444
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|15 hr
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|130
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|15 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,778
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|16 hr
|George
|20
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|18 hr
|zio-media cabal
|125
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC