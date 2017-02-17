Fresh ceasefire appears to hold for now in eastern Ukraine
People attend a commemoration ceremony at the monument of the so-called 'Nebesna Sotnya' , the anti-government protesters killed during the Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests in 2014, during a rally marking the third anniversary of protests, in central Kiev, Ukraine February 20, 2017. A demonstrator places flowers at the monument of the so-called 'Nebesna Sotnya' , the anti-government protesters killed during the Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests in 2014, during a rally commemorating the third anniversary of protests, in central Kiev, Ukraine February 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|Teddy
|1,889
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|Reply
|5,485
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Sun
|ENTER
|6,469
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Forums removed
|Feb 18
|Cassandra_
|2
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|George
|1,145
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Feb 17
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC