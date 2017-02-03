France, Russia Top Diplomats Hold Pho...

France, Russia Top Diplomats Hold Phone Conversation Over Syria, Ukraine

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed on Friday the Syrian crisis and the situation in eastern Ukraine where a new wave of fighting escalated, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Over phone conversation, Ayrault and Lavrov "agreed that the cessation of hostilities agreement must be effectively respected in order to make political negotiations a success."

