fractured fairytales ...

Since Yalta, we have a long list of times we've tried to engage positively with Russia. We have a relatively short list of successes in that regard.
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,687
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,411
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|5 hr
|George
|88
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|5 hr
|George
|6
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|5 hr
|George
|5
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|Enter
|6,424
|Kremlin says Kiev undermined peace deal with ea...
|20 hr
|George
|2
