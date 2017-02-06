Fighting abates in eastern Ukraine, OSCE says
Relatives and friends of Elena Volkova, a victim of shelling, grieve at her funeral in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Fighting between government forces and Russia-backed separatist rebels has escalated over the past week in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 36 people, including civilians, and wounding dozens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|12 min
|Enter
|6,428
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|53 min
|WEAK TRUMP
|16
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|55 min
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|112
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|57 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,441
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,751
|Obama and Ukraine
|3 hr
|Advents
|1
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|6 hr
|WEAK TRUMP
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC