Feature: Confucius Institute brings opportunities to Ukrainian students
Singing the Chinese folk song "Jasmine Blossom," doing a traditional Chinese dance and performing an act of a Chinese wedding ceremony, Ukrainian college students shared their understanding of the Chinese culture during a theatrical performance here. The performance, titled "Golden rooster heralds the arrival of spring," was recently held in the Confucius Institute of the Kiev National Linguistic University to welcome the new spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|ENTER
|6,469
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,484
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Sat
|George
|4
|Forums removed
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|1,884
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|George
|1,145
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Fri
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC