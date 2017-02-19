Feature: Confucius Institute brings opportunities to Ukrainian students

Singing the Chinese folk song "Jasmine Blossom," doing a traditional Chinese dance and performing an act of a Chinese wedding ceremony, Ukrainian college students shared their understanding of the Chinese culture during a theatrical performance here. The performance, titled "Golden rooster heralds the arrival of spring," was recently held in the Confucius Institute of the Kiev National Linguistic University to welcome the new spring.

