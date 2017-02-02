Donetsk Returns To Darkest Days Of War

Donetsk Returns To Darkest Days Of War

Major fighting around an industrial city in Donetsk has everyone asking if Putin is up to something big, or just testing the resolve of a new Trump administration. Why is the war in Ukraine suddenly going from frozen conflict to scorcher? Is this Vladimir Putin's way of testing Donald Trump , not two full weeks into his job as U.S. president, or is it just another provocation designed to keep Kiev weak and insecure after three years of invasion, annexation and occupation? True, fighting has continued more or less constantly in east Ukraine, the industrial heartland known as the Donbass, ever since the fighting was meant to have stopped as a result of not one but two cease-fire agreements.

