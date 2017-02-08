Date reavealed for visa-free entry to EU for Ukrainians and Georgians

A visa-free regime with the European Union for Georgia is expected to take effect from March29, and for Ukraine - June 12, Georgia Online reported wit reference to Rad?o Liberty reporter Rikard Jozwiak. Earlier, the European Parliament, the European Commission, and the European Council decided on the date for the tripartite talks on the abolition of the visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens.

