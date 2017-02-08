Date reavealed for visa-free entry to EU for Ukrainians and Georgians
A visa-free regime with the European Union for Georgia is expected to take effect from March29, and for Ukraine - June 12, Georgia Online reported wit reference to Rad?o Liberty reporter Rikard Jozwiak. Earlier, the European Parliament, the European Commission, and the European Council decided on the date for the tripartite talks on the abolition of the visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|1 hr
|Porky is a War Cr...
|135
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|George
|6,434
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|George
|481
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|20 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,444
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|21 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,778
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|21 hr
|George
|20
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Wed
|zio-media cabal
|125
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC