Czech Cabinet agrees increase in monthly quota of Ukrainian workers

4 hrs ago

The Czech Cabinet has cleared the increased recruitment of Ukrainians to fill jobs in the Czech Republic. The government agreed to boost personnel at the Lvov consulate in Ukraine.

Ukraine

