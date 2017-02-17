Crimean journalist faces trial on sep...

Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism charges

There are 1 comment on the CPJ Press Freedom Online story from 22 hrs ago, titled Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism charges. In it, CPJ Press Freedom Online reports that:

Authorities in Crimea should immediately drop all charges against Mykola Semena and allow the journalist to work unobstructed, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. A preliminary hearing in Semena's trial on charges of separatism is scheduled for tomorrow, according to his employer .

George

Lacombe, Canada

#1 13 hrs ago
How ironic, this reporter is charged with "calls to action aimed at violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation," in connection with an article he wrote in 2015, according to his employer. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014." Does that sound familiar, lol, Russia is charging this reporter for the same thing that Russia is trying to do!!!!
Ukraine

