There are on the CPJ Press Freedom Online story from 22 hrs ago, titled Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism charges. In it, CPJ Press Freedom Online reports that:

Authorities in Crimea should immediately drop all charges against Mykola Semena and allow the journalist to work unobstructed, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. A preliminary hearing in Semena's trial on charges of separatism is scheduled for tomorrow, according to his employer .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CPJ Press Freedom Online.