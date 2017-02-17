Crimea under Russia: Locals fear more mayhem if forced to return to Ukraine
It has been almost three years since Russia annexed the Ukrainian-governed Crimea, to the outrage of many leaders across the world. But for many who remain in the Black Sea peninsula, the thought of being returned to the Ukraine is both unthinkable and frightening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|romant
|5,483
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|16 hr
|George
|4
|Forums removed
|22 hr
|Cassandra_
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|22 hr
|Cassandra_
|1,884
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Enter
|6,467
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|George
|1,145
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Fri
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC