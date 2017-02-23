Confirmed Blackmail Against Trump and...

Confirmed Blackmail Against Trump and Manafort By Pro-Russian Ukranians

Just last month, the world learned about a British intelligence dossier assembled by a former MI6 spy, detailing what appeared to be a years-long collaboration between Donald Trump and Russia's spy agency. The dossier alleged that spies working for dictator Vladimir Putin had assembled a kompromat - a portfolio full of shocking information to be used for blackmail - on Trump.

