Conference "Soybeans and by-products:...

Conference "Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use' started in Kiev

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Agricultural Market

On February 15, the international conference "Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use" started working in Kiev, Ukraine. APK-Inform Agency in partnership with Ukrainian Association of producers and processors of soya, and the international association Danube Soya, are the organizers of the conference event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 6 min Reply 6,455
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 22 min Reply 1,861
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 18 hr romant 5,460
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 19 hr Dah 164
Obama and Ukraine 20 hr George 3
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 23 hr Max 1,141
News Ex-backup Imri Ziv belts way to Eurovision contest Tue Parden Pard 1
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,558 • Total comments across all topics: 278,880,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC