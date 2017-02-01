China-Ukraine Relations Brace For New Era With Bright Cooperation Prospects
A news analysis by Xinhua KIEV, Feb 2 -- The relations between China and Ukraine are stepping into a new era as Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko held their talks last month. The meeting has sent a message that the two countries are ready to deepen the political dialogue and use their complementary advantages to promote win-win cooperation in various spheres, reports China's Xinhua news agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Horacio
|6,410
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|1 hr
|TRUMP the CLOWN
|4
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,404
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|2 hr
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|64
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,614
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|5 hr
|WEAK TRUMP
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|7 hr
|ACT of WAR
|479
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC