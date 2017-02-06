Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine to...

Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trump pledges to help

There are 2 comments on the Turkish Daily News story from Sunday, titled Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trump pledges to help.

Fighting subsided around a flashpoint Ukrainian town on Feb. 5 following a week-long surge in violence that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to pledge to help bring peace to Europe's backyard. The Ukrainian military said in the morning that no soldiers had been killed in the past 24 hours for the first time since fighting over the blue-collar town of Avdiivka soared last week.

George

Lacombe, Canada

#1 Sunday
It is good to see that Trump is willing to work with Ukriaine and Russia to see a cease fire and negotiate a settlement in the future. The new Secretary of State will be tested on this one, lets keep our fingers crossed

PEACE IN OUR TIME

Surrey, Canada

#2 11 hrs ago
I have some serious doubts, but we shall see.

