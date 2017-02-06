There are on the Turkish Daily News story from Sunday, titled Calm returns to flashpoint Ukraine town as Trump pledges to help. In it, Turkish Daily News reports that:

Fighting subsided around a flashpoint Ukrainian town on Feb. 5 following a week-long surge in violence that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to pledge to help bring peace to Europe's backyard. The Ukrainian military said in the morning that no soldiers had been killed in the past 24 hours for the first time since fighting over the blue-collar town of Avdiivka soared last week.

