Bershidsky: Why Everybody Suddenly Ha...

Bershidsky: Why Everybody Suddenly Has a Ukraine Plan

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Andrii Artemenko, a little-known Ukrainian populist lawmaker, became a name in the U.S. after The New York Times he's worked with Donald Trump confidantes on a peace plan for Ukraine. He didn't necessarily deserve these 15 minutes of fame: Suddenly, lots of Ukrainian politicians have plans to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 18 hr About time 171
Russia Back to 1990s POVERTY LEVELS! (Apr '16) 19 hr Advents 208
News U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15) 19 hr Advents 21
News The undeclared war on Europe's doorstep 20 hr Advents 488
News Ukraine's ousted president testifies in court 20 hr Advents 2
Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte... 20 hr Advents 3
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Sun 2brosewilder 488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,536 • Total comments across all topics: 279,203,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC