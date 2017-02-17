Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are ready to defend our country"
Minsk resident Yan Melnikau is only 23 years old. For already three years, he is fighting for the freedom and independence of Ukraine.
Minsk resident Yan Melnikau is only 23 years old. For already three years, he is fighting for the freedom and independence of Ukraine.
Surrey, Canada
#1 10 hrs ago
"And the people, who are fighting at the front, realize that we are an independent country, that we are not the object of geopolitics, but the subject. We understand what Russia is. Even if you take a few years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, how many armed conflicts happened? Two Chechen campaigns, Transnistria, Nagorno-Karabakh, situation in Georgia, and now the Crimea and East Ukraine.
People who come to us are aware that if we do not stop the enemy in Ukraine, Belarus will be next. I really want to ensure that our citizens have not known the horrors of war, that the Ukrainians know. But we must be prepared for the protection of the country, we need to create anti-imperial front in Ukraine. After all, apart from the Ukrainians, Georgian battalion, Chechen groups, Belarusian Task Force are fighting there. Also, there are representatives of various countries: the French, Czechs, Poles, Lithuanians, Latvians, Estonians. This is the anti-imperial front. All free men, who understand who Putin is and what his ambitions are, are fighting in Ukraine."
Well said! All who oppose this expansionist, neo-fascist Russia must stand together!
Lacombe, Canada
#2 7 hrs ago
That is very well said, the only ones I would question is the Chechens because they were sent into East Ukraine to cause havoc, so have they had a change of heart?
Surrey, Canada
#3 6 hrs ago
Different factions. Some sold out to Fuhrer Putin but others still fight for their country's independence.
