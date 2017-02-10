Belarus bars Ukrainian writer over Ru...

Belarus bars Ukrainian writer over Russia 'terror' ban22 min ago

Popular Ukrainian writer Serhiy Zhadan said today he had been detained in ex-Soviet Belarus and ordered to leave on the basis of a Russian entry ban for "involvement in terrorism". Zhadan, an acclaimed novelist and poet whose books have been widely translated, wrote on Facebook that Belarusian police told him Russia had barred him in 2015.

