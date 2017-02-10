Belarus bars Ukrainian writer over Russia 'terror' ban22 min ago
Popular Ukrainian writer Serhiy Zhadan said today he had been detained in ex-Soviet Belarus and ordered to leave on the basis of a Russian entry ban for "involvement in terrorism". Zhadan, an acclaimed novelist and poet whose books have been widely translated, wrote on Facebook that Belarusian police told him Russia had barred him in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|23 min
|Teddy
|1,811
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|4 hr
|Porky is a War Cr...
|150
|Russia's Hit List: The Putin critics who ended ...
|7 hr
|Cassandra_
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|17 hr
|ACT of WAR
|481
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|17 hr
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|19 hr
|Enter
|6,439
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Feb 8
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,444
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC