Austrian court backs extradition of Ukraine businessman to US
An Austrian court on Tuesday approved the extradition of Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash to the United States in a bribery case, overturning an earlier ruling that had said the U.S. request was politically motivated. Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, his wife Lada and lawyer Dieter Boehmdorfer arrive at court in Vienna, Austria, February 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|George
|1,892
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|Reply
|5,487
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|George
|6,470
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb 18
|George
|4
|Forums removed
|Feb 18
|Cassandra_
|2
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|George
|1,145
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Feb 17
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC