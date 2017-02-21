As Russia-U.S. ties strengthen, viole...

As Russia-U.S. ties strengthen, violence escalates in Ukraine

11 hrs ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

The Ukrainian government believes there is a direct link between the Jan. 28 call between Trump and Putin and the surge in fighting between the army and separatists afterward A relative quiet had reigned for months along the swerving front line between the Ukrainian army and the separatists who control two enclaves along the Russian border. But the day after the Jan. 28 call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, the regular rattle of small weapons in Ukraine's Donbass region was replaced by the thunder of artillery, tank and rocket fire.

