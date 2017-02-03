An on-the-ground look at the deadly surge of violence in eastern Ukraine

A Ukrainian woman begs Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to stop the bombing in Donetsk after a shell hit the residential area where she lives, killing two civilians in Donetsk's Kyibishevsky district, on Jan. 29, 2015. A Ukrainian woman begs Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to stop the bombing in Donetsk after a shell hit the residential area where she lives, killing two civilians in Donetsk's Kyibishevsky district, on Jan. 29, 2015.

