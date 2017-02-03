An on-the-ground look at the deadly surge of violence in eastern Ukraine
A Ukrainian woman begs Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to stop the bombing in Donetsk after a shell hit the residential area where she lives, killing two civilians in Donetsk's Kyibishevsky district, on Jan. 29, 2015. A Ukrainian woman begs Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to stop the bombing in Donetsk after a shell hit the residential area where she lives, killing two civilians in Donetsk's Kyibishevsky district, on Jan. 29, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 min
|Strahd
|1,632
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|6 min
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|80
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|George
|6,421
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|4 hr
|George
|2
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,409
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|George
|483
|What keeps Putin awake at night?
|6 hr
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC