Almanac for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

Those born on this day are under the sign of Pisces. They include British diarist Samuel Pepys in 1633; German composer George Frideric Handel in 1685; Mayer Amschel Rothschild, European banker/founder of the Rothschild financial dynasty, in 1744; writer/philosopher W.E.B. DuBois in 1868; film director Victor Fleming in 1889; journalist/author William Shirer in 1904; Paul Tibbets, pilot of the Enola Gay on the 1945 flight that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1915; former congressman/longtime University of Nebraska football Coach Tom Osborne in 1937 ; actor Peter Fonda in 1940 ; football Hall of Fame member Fred Biletnikoff in 1943 ; musician Johnny Winter in 1944; novelist John Roswell Camp in 1944 ; former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko in 1954 ; actor Patricia Richardson in 1951 ; actor Emily Blunt in 1983 ; actor Dakota Fanning in 1994 .

