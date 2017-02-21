A look at assassination attempts involving chemicals
Kim Jong Nam, the outcast half brother of North Korea's leader, was poisoned amid crowds of travelers at Kuala Lumpur's airport on Feb. 14, 2017. He died the same day on the way to a hospital after telling medical workers that he had been attacked with a chemical spray.
