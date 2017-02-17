a Bitter Harvesta shows Ukrainian genocide at the hands of Soviet starvation program
The creators of the new film "Bitter Harvest" believe that audiences instinctively have a feel for what makes a Holocaust movie. But few in the West, they say, know much about the "Holodomor," Stalin's death-by-starvation pogrom against Ukraine in the late 1920s and 1930s that ultimately resulted in the deaths of millions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|11 hr
|Teddy
|1,886
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|ENTER
|6,469
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|16 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,484
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Sat
|George
|4
|Forums removed
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|2
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|George
|1,145
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|Feb 17
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC