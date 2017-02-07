5 issues on which Putin and Trump mig...

5 issues on which Putin and Trump might find common ground

There are 2 comments on the Big News Network.com story from Sunday Feb 5, titled 5 issues on which Putin and Trump might find common ground. In it, Big News Network.com reports that:

Now that Donald Trump is in the White House, Russians are discussing the expected detente with the U.S., and they're speculating on which issues and under what conditions Moscow and Washington might find common ground. RBTH and various international affairs experts discussed the possible issues and how they might be solved.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Big News Network.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
George

Lacombe, Canada

#1 Monday
If they open the channels to talk then that is a good thing
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
George

Lacombe, Canada

#2 Monday
lets hope they can make constructive progress when they do talk
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ukraine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 12 min Enter 6,428
News The United States abandons Ukraine 53 min WEAK TRUMP 16
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 54 min CHICKEN TRUMP 112
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 57 min FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,441
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Pro Ukraine_ 1,751
Obama and Ukraine 3 hr Advents 1
News Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno... 6 hr WEAK TRUMP 6
See all Ukraine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ukraine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Ukraine

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC