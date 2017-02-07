5 issues on which Putin and Trump might find common ground
There are 2 comments on the Big News Network.com story from Sunday Feb 5, titled 5 issues on which Putin and Trump might find common ground. In it, Big News Network.com reports that:
Now that Donald Trump is in the White House, Russians are discussing the expected detente with the U.S., and they're speculating on which issues and under what conditions Moscow and Washington might find common ground. RBTH and various international affairs experts discussed the possible issues and how they might be solved.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Big News Network.com.
|
Lacombe, Canada
|
#1 Monday
If they open the channels to talk then that is a good thing
|
Lacombe, Canada
|
#2 Monday
lets hope they can make constructive progress when they do talk
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ukraine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|12 min
|Enter
|6,428
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|53 min
|WEAK TRUMP
|16
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|54 min
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|112
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|57 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,441
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,751
|Obama and Ukraine
|3 hr
|Advents
|1
|Trump officials condemn Iran missile test, igno...
|6 hr
|WEAK TRUMP
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ukraine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC