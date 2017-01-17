Winter crops planting campaign in Ukraine - traditionally unfavorable weather
Winter planting campaign in Ukraine was carried out under rather unfavorable weather that is quite traditional for farmers. Prolonged rains were the main obstacle for field works this year.
